Mallorca’s week brims with fairs, concerts, and seasonal markets. Highlights include the Olives Fair in Caimari and Es Capdellà's Autumn Fair, offering artisan markets, folk music, and traditional foods. Palma hosts diverse events: Raïm Wine Fest, Es Refugi Christmas Market, and performances by flamenco dancer Sara Baras and jazz ensembles. Family-friendly activities run in Pollensa and Manacor, while Sa Pobla celebrates a pipers’ gathering. Midweek, classical and folk concerts continue in Inca and Palma, capping a vibrant week of Mallorcan culture and music.

Friday, November 15 Caimari , Olives Fair - 7.30pm: Selva Band of Music; benefit for Valencia. At the church.

, Olives Fair - 7.30pm: Selva Band of Music; benefit for Valencia. At the church. Cas Concos - 8pm: Ten String Duet; Joan Carles Vaquer (guitar) and Bassam Shuhaibar (violin). At the church. Free.

- 8pm: Ten String Duet; Joan Carles Vaquer (guitar) and Bassam Shuhaibar (violin). At the church. Free. Es Capdellà , Autumn Fair - 8.30pm: Concert by Spotifiers, bar service plus pa amb oli, hamburgers ... . Plaça Sa Vinya.

, Autumn Fair - 8.30pm: Concert by Spotifiers, bar service plus pa amb oli, hamburgers ... . Plaça Sa Vinya. Esporles - 7.30pm: Trio Aquarel-la (violin, cello, piano); Brahms and Clara Schumann. Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. 12 euros.

- 7.30pm: Trio Aquarel-la (violin, cello, piano); Brahms and Clara Schumann. Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. 12 euros. Palma - 11am-8pm: Es Refugi Christmas Market. La Misericordia, Plaça Hospital 4. Two euros; children free. (Also Saturday.)

- 11am-8pm: Es Refugi Christmas Market. La Misericordia, Plaça Hospital 4. Two euros; children free. (Also Saturday.) Palma - 7pm: SimfoVents Palma. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat.

- 7pm: SimfoVents Palma. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat. Palma - 8pm: Tim Easton (American singer-songwriter) with Toni Monserrat. Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Tim Easton (American singer-songwriter) with Toni Monserrat. Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros. ticketib.com. Palma - 9pm: Fran Valenzuela (American-Chilean singer), tribute to Alejandro Sanz. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 22 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 9pm: Fran Valenzuela (American-Chilean singer), tribute to Alejandro Sanz. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 22 euros. truiteatre.es. Pollensa , Sports Fair - 6.30pm: Activities for the whole family. Plaça Major.

, Sports Fair - 6.30pm: Activities for the whole family. Plaça Major. Valldemossa - 7pm: Hugo Arán (guitar); Brazilian, world music. Fundació Cultural Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna 4. Ten euros. Olive fair in Caimari. Saturday, November 16 Caimari , Olives Fair - From 10am: Olives, olive oils and utensils for making oil. Plaça Major; Embroideries. C. Horitzo; Classic motorbikes. C. Sa Vileta. 5.30pm: Carboners de Caimari bigheads accompanied by pipers. From Es Castellet. 6pm: Dance of the bigheads; 8pm: Folk dance with Aires de Muntanya de Selva; 9pm: Tasting of sobrassada with honey. Plaça Major.

Cala Millor - 6pm: Circo Carpa Diem (Italy), ‘Doppiozero’. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 6.75 euros. samaniga.es.

, Olives Fair - From 10am: Olives, olive oils and utensils for making oil. Plaça Major; Embroideries. C. Horitzo; Classic motorbikes. C. Sa Vileta. 5.30pm: Carboners de Caimari bigheads accompanied by pipers. From Es Castellet. 6pm: Dance of the bigheads; 8pm: Folk dance with Aires de Muntanya de Selva; 9pm: Tasting of sobrassada with honey. Plaça Major. Cala Millor - 6pm: Circo Carpa Diem (Italy), ‘Doppiozero’. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 6.75 euros. samaniga.es. Es Capdellà , Autumn Fair - 10am: Opening of the artisan and food market; entrance of animals; classic bikes (C. Església). 10.30am: Children’s games and activities. Plaça Sa Vinya. 3pm: Sheepdogs. Finca Son Alfonso. 4.30pm: Magic; 7pm: Benefit barbecue (tickets in advance); 10.30pm: Dance with Caliu. Plaça Sa Vinya.

, Autumn Fair - 10am: Opening of the artisan and food market; entrance of animals; classic bikes (C. Església). 10.30am: Children’s games and activities. Plaça Sa Vinya. 3pm: Sheepdogs. Finca Son Alfonso. 4.30pm: Magic; 7pm: Benefit barbecue (tickets in advance); 10.30pm: Dance with Caliu. Plaça Sa Vinya. Felanitx - 8pm: Selin Dagyaran (soprano), Joan Lainez (tenor), Maria Victoria Cortès (piano). Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free.

- 8pm: Selin Dagyaran (soprano), Joan Lainez (tenor), Maria Victoria Cortès (piano). Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free. Manacor - 11am-1am: Fair for Youth Associations; 5pm-8pm: Human towers, folk dance, xaranga. Plaça Font i Roig. From 9pm: Music from Maria Hein and others. Plaça Ramon Llull.

- 11am-1am: Fair for Youth Associations; 5pm-8pm: Human towers, folk dance, xaranga. Plaça Font i Roig. From 9pm: Music from Maria Hein and others. Plaça Ramon Llull. Marratxi , Autumn Fair - 10am-1.30pm: Local products show. 6pm-midnight: Party with La Canción del Verano and DJs. Sant Marçal. (Rescheduled from November 2.)

, Autumn Fair - 10am-1.30pm: Local products show. 6pm-midnight: Party with La Canción del Verano and DJs. Sant Marçal. (Rescheduled from November 2.) Marratxi - 12 noon: More Mallorca Pop Up market; local products, Christmas items ... Finca Son Veri, C. Sebastià Junyer. 15 euros. (Also Sunday.)

- 12 noon: More Mallorca Pop Up market; local products, Christmas items ... Finca Son Veri, C. Sebastià Junyer. 15 euros. (Also Sunday.) Palma - 1pm-1am: Raïm Wine Fest; 37 bodegas, music from Pitxorines and others. Parc de la Mar. Free.

- 1pm-1am: Raïm Wine Fest; 37 bodegas, music from Pitxorines and others. Parc de la Mar. Free. Palma - 7pm: Cooking in aid of Valencia. British Michelin star chef Marc Fosh. Puro Grand Hotel. Tickets from 50 euros. Carrer del Forn de la Glòria, 5. www.purohotels.es

- 7pm: Cooking in aid of Valencia. British Michelin star chef Marc Fosh. Puro Grand Hotel. Tickets from 50 euros. Carrer del Forn de la Glòria, 5. www.purohotels.es Palma - 8pm: Los 2000, El Musical. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 26.50 euros. truiteatre.es. Flamenco dancer Sara Baras. Palma - 9pm: Sara Baras (flamenco dancer), ‘Vuela’ tribute to Paco de Lucía. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-75 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday, 7pm.)

- 9pm: Sara Baras (flamenco dancer), ‘Vuela’ tribute to Paco de Lucía. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-75 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday, 7pm.) Palmanyola - 5pm: Mallorca Fight Night at Son Amar. From 39 euros. Carretera de Palma-Soller KM 10,8. swww.sonamar.com.

- 5pm: Mallorca Fight Night at Son Amar. From 39 euros. Carretera de Palma-Soller KM 10,8. swww.sonamar.com. Playa de Palma - Palma Aquarium Charity Day. From 10am. C/M anuela de los Herreros i Sora, 21. 12 euros. Also on Sunday, Nov. 17. tickets.palmaaquarium.com.

- Palma Aquarium Charity Day. From 10am. C/M anuela de los Herreros i Sora, 21. 12 euros. Also on Sunday, Nov. 17. tickets.palmaaquarium.com. Pollensa , Sports Fair - 9.30am-1.30pm: Various sports and activities. Plaça Major, Plaça Ca les Monnares and by the Cloister.

, Sports Fair - 9.30am-1.30pm: Various sports and activities. Plaça Major, Plaça Ca les Monnares and by the Cloister. Puerto Pollensa - 5.30pm: Circ Tiramillas, ‘Filigrana Show’. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

Sa Cabaneta, Xmas Warm-up - 12pm-8pm. Finca Son Veri. Carrer Sebastiá Junyer, 1. From 12 euros. ticketib.com.

- 5.30pm: Circ Tiramillas, ‘Filigrana Show’. Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Sa Cabaneta, Xmas Warm-up - 12pm-8pm. Finca Son Veri. Carrer Sebastiá Junyer, 1. From 12 euros. ticketib.com. Sa Pobla , Luthiers Fair / Meeting of Pipers - 12 noon: Children’s pipers. Plaça Major. 5.30pm: Gathering of giants and procession from C. Fadrins to Plaça Major. 10pm: Do Natural (Mallorcan folk). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. Eight euros. ticketib.com.

, Luthiers Fair / Meeting of Pipers - 12 noon: Children’s pipers. Plaça Major. 5.30pm: Gathering of giants and procession from C. Fadrins to Plaça Major. 10pm: Do Natural (Mallorcan folk). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. Eight euros. ticketib.com. Sant Llorenç - 7.30pm: Laura Pallicer (Mallorcan singer-songwriter). Espai 36, C. Major 36. 10 euros. ticketib.com. Honey fair in Llubi. Sunday, November 17 Bunyola - 6.30pm: Bunyola Festival of Music; Ars Musicae baroque orchestra, Bach ‘dynasty’. At the church. Ten euros. ajbunyola.net.

- 6.30pm: Bunyola Festival of Music; Ars Musicae baroque orchestra, Bach ‘dynasty’. At the church. Ten euros. ajbunyola.net. Caimari , Olives Fair - From 10am: Olives, olive oils and utensils for making oil, artisan market, sheep cheese. Plaça Major; Embroideries. C. Horitzó; Classic motorbikes. C. Sa Vileta. 11.30am: Carboners de Caimari bigheads accompanied by the Selva Band of Music. From Placeta Vella to Plaça Major. 5.30pm: Folk dance and music with Ballugall. Plaça Major. 7pm: Procession of pipers and Ballugall.

, Olives Fair - From 10am: Olives, olive oils and utensils for making oil, artisan market, sheep cheese. Plaça Major; Embroideries. C. Horitzó; Classic motorbikes. C. Sa Vileta. 11.30am: Carboners de Caimari bigheads accompanied by the Selva Band of Music. From Placeta Vella to Plaça Major. 5.30pm: Folk dance and music with Ballugall. Plaça Major. 7pm: Procession of pipers and Ballugall. Es Capdellà , Autumn Fair - 10am: Opening of the artisan and food market; classic bikes (C. Església); children’s play area (Plaça Joana Nogués). 11am: Giants and pipers procession. C. Major. 2pm: Pork and cabbage lunch; 3.30pm: Circ Stromboli. Plaça Sa Vinya.

, Autumn Fair - 10am: Opening of the artisan and food market; classic bikes (C. Església); children’s play area (Plaça Joana Nogués). 11am: Giants and pipers procession. C. Major. 2pm: Pork and cabbage lunch; 3.30pm: Circ Stromboli. Plaça Sa Vinya. Inca - 6pm: El Gran Cassanyes (magic). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 6pm: El Gran Cassanyes (magic). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. Llubi , Honey Fair - From 10am. Plaça de la Carretera.

, Honey Fair - From 10am. Plaça de la Carretera. Manaco r - 7pm: Trio Sobremunt; Bach, Massanet and others. Manacor Conservatory, C. Sa Fàbrica 2. Free.

r - 7pm: Trio Sobremunt; Bach, Massanet and others. Manacor Conservatory, C. Sa Fàbrica 2. Free. Marratxi , Marratxi Fair - From 10am-4pm: Artisan market. 10.30am: Dance of giants. 10.30am-3pm: Children’s party (inflatables, painting, etc.). 11am: Workshop for almond milk. 11.30am: Release of doves. 12 noon: Marratxi School of Music. 12.30pm: Ball de bot folk dance with Terra Rotja. 1.30pm: Kalemba batucada drummers. Sant Marçal. 2pm: Xaranga procession. Sant Marçal. (Rescheduled from November 3.)

, Marratxi Fair - From 10am-4pm: Artisan market. 10.30am: Dance of giants. 10.30am-3pm: Children’s party (inflatables, painting, etc.). 11am: Workshop for almond milk. 11.30am: Release of doves. 12 noon: Marratxi School of Music. 12.30pm: Ball de bot folk dance with Terra Rotja. 1.30pm: Kalemba batucada drummers. Sant Marçal. 2pm: Xaranga procession. Sant Marçal. (Rescheduled from November 3.) Montuiri - 12 noon: Vermouth and jazz with Fran Ramos and Goran Levi. Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

- 12 noon: Vermouth and jazz with Fran Ramos and Goran Levi. Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros. Palma - 6pm: Arantxa Andreu Ensemble (Mallorcan singer-songwriter). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 15 euros. palmacultura.cat.

- 6pm: Arantxa Andreu Ensemble (Mallorcan singer-songwriter). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 15 euros. palmacultura.cat. Palma - 9pm: Jazz Voyeur Festival; Dave Douglas and Joey Baron Quartet. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 25-38 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 9pm: Jazz Voyeur Festival; Dave Douglas and Joey Baron Quartet. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 25-38 euros. truiteatre.es. Porreres - 7pm: Filharmonica Porrerenca and Escolania de Lluc choir; concert for Saint Cecilia. Porreres Auditorium, C. d’en Cerdà 21. Seven euros. auditoriporreres.cat.

- 7pm: Filharmonica Porrerenca and Escolania de Lluc choir; concert for Saint Cecilia. Porreres Auditorium, C. d’en Cerdà 21. Seven euros. auditoriporreres.cat. Sa Pobla , Luthiers Fair / Meeting of Pipers - From 9am. Plaça Major. 12 noon: Procession of pipers. From the Huialfàs Residence.

, Luthiers Fair / Meeting of Pipers - From 9am. Plaça Major. 12 noon: Procession of pipers. From the Huialfàs Residence. Ses Salines - 7pm: Ses Salines Band and Choir, soloists José Artero and Ainhoa Vázquez; ‘Jesucristo Superstar’. Esponja Auditorium, C. Pau 26. Free, bookings ticketib.com.

- 7pm: Ses Salines Band and Choir, soloists José Artero and Ainhoa Vázquez; ‘Jesucristo Superstar’. Esponja Auditorium, C. Pau 26. Free, bookings ticketib.com. Valldemossa - 6pm: Naruhiko Kawaguchi (1851 Pleyel piano); Chopin, Clara Schumann, Mendelssohn, Ocón, Masarnau. Chopin and Sand Cell, Charterhouse. 20 euros. pianino.es / info@pianino.es. Fado singer Sara Correia. Tuesday, November 19 Arta - 7.30pm: Concert for Saint Cecilia; Arta School of Music. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Free.

- 7.30pm: Concert for Saint Cecilia; Arta School of Music. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Free. Palma - 7pm: Sara Correia (fado singer). CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. caixaforum.org. SOLD OUT.

- 7pm: Sara Correia (fado singer). CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. caixaforum.org. SOLD OUT. Palma - 7.45pm: Ensemble Tramuntana youth finalists’ concert; Boccherini, Haydn and others. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Ten euros. Wednesday, November 20 Palma - 6pm: SimfoVents Palma; Copland and others. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free. palmacultura.cat.

- 6pm: SimfoVents Palma; Copland and others. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free. palmacultura.cat. Sant Llorenç - 7pm: Sant Llorenç School of Music; concert for Saint Cecilia. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Free. Chicago musical at Palma's Auditorium. Thursday, November 21 Esporles - 8.30pm: Joana Serrat (Catalan folk singer). Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. 12 euros. fonart.com / ticketib.com.

- 8.30pm: Joana Serrat (Catalan folk singer). Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. 12 euros. fonart.com / ticketib.com. Inca - 8pm: Nadia Akaârir Bordoy (soprano), Toni Perelló (guitar), Agustí Aguiló (piano) plus narrators; ‘Gois a Llor al Siurell’ and ‘Himne a Beat Ramon Llull’. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Ten euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 8pm: Nadia Akaârir Bordoy (soprano), Toni Perelló (guitar), Agustí Aguiló (piano) plus narrators; ‘Gois a Llor al Siurell’ and ‘Himne a Beat Ramon Llull’. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Ten euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. Palma - 8pm: Chicago, El Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 49-62 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 8pm: Chicago, El Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 49-62 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Palma - 8.30pm: Solnegre (baroque); Ferran Pisà (theorbo), Antoni Llofriu (bassoon), Rie Kimura (violin). Església de la Mercé, Plaça de la Mercé. Free. palmacultura.es.