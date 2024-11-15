Experience the charm of Palma in autumn and winter, when the city’s beauty truly shines. With mild weather, fewer crowds, and a cosy, festive atmosphere, Palma offers the perfect escape. Here are my top five things to do in Palma this season.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Destral Mallorca (@destralmallorca)

1. Axe Throwing

Trying axe throwing at DESTRAL Mallorca was such a unique experience! Right in the heart of Palma, it’s the first center in the Balearic Islands for this trendy, energizing sport. With no experience needed, I felt completely at ease as the instructor guided me through the basics—everything from safety rules to throwing techniques. It is a perfect way to de-stress. Just don’t forget to wear closed-toe shoes!

▶ Open Thursdays 6pm - 9pm, Fridays 6pm - 10pm and Saturdays 12 noon - 2pm & 6pm to 10pm. Located at Carrer de la Vinyassa, 23 in Palma (just off Plaza España) - 13€ per person for a 1 hour session.

2. Inmersive museum experience at FOKO

This immersive gallery in the city’s heart showcases unique rooms designed by local artists, each inviting interaction and creativity. With over 500 square meters to explore, every space has a different theme or concept—from colourful installations to interactive art that encourages visitors to touch, play, and even dance.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de FoKO (@foko.palma)

It’s not like a traditional museum; FOKO encourages personal expression, making it perfect for friends or family outings. The vibe was both playful and artistic, creating a memorable and visually stunning experience that left me feeling inspired and connected to Palma’s vibrant art scene.

▶ Open Wednesday, Thursdsay and Friday 4pm - 9pm and Saturday & Sunday from 10am to 9pm. Located at Carrer del Baró de Pinopar, 7 in Palma - Ticket prices: Adults (14+ years) at 17€, children (ages 3-13) at 13€, and infants (0-2 years) go free. There’s also a family ticket option for 50€, covering four people with a maximum of two adults.

3. Visit Real Mallorca's football grounds

The Son Moix Stadium Tour offers an exciting, guided exploration of RCD Mallorca’s home ground. The 1-hour tour includes access to restricted areas like the changing rooms, press room, and the iconic player tunnel. Visitors also step onto the pitch and learn about the club's history. The tour is available in Spanish and English, with flexibility for group bookings and private experiences. It's a great way to immerse yourself in Mallorca's football culture, with stunning views and exclusive insights into the stadium's facilities.

▶ Tours take place on various days and time (check here for availability) - Adults 16€, Children 10€ (there are discounts for members) - Camí dels Reis, Palma.

4. City Sightseeing Hop-On Hop-Off Bus

The City Sightseeing bus tours in Palma offer a convenient and scenic way to explore the city, especially magical during the Christmas season. As the city lights up with festive decorations, Christmas markets, and seasonal events, the tour lets visitors take in Palma’s historic landmarks, such as the Cathedral and Bellver Castle, while enjoying the holiday atmosphere.

The open-top buses provide great views of the city, allowing you to experience Palma’s holiday spirit at your own pace. The festive vibe, combined with informative commentary, makes it an unforgettable way to discover Palma at Christmas.

▶ The Red Line city sightseeing tour in Palma operates daily from 10am to 6pm, offering a complete 90-minute route with buses running every 25 minutes. Tickets from 23€.