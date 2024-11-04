This Christmas season, Mallorca is set to dazzle with festive markets, illuminated streets, and vibrant events. Palma’s iconic light display will brighten the city, while local villages prepare artisan fairs and traditional concerts. See what's on offer this festive season and get in to the Chistmas spirit!

Cala Nova Cancer Charity Christmas Market ➡ Saturday, November 9 from 11am to 4pm Head down to Port Cala Nova (Nova del Mar restaurant) where you will be greated by a range of different stalls offering food, drinks and Christmas goodies. There will also be a tombola and a raffle you can take part in. The BIC Children's Choir will also be there to put everyone in the festive spirit. Children will have the opportunity to meet Father Christmas. All funds raised will got to ASPANOB Children's Cancer Association on the island. Christmas Lights Big Switch On ➡ Saturday, November 23 This year the city’s official Christmas lights switch-on will take place on Saturday, November 23. More information to come soon. More Mallorca Christmas Warm-Up ➡ Saturday 16 & Sunday 17, November More Mallorca brings together the best of Mallorcan gastronomy, fashion, music, and art in an exciting “X-MAS WARM UP” event on November 16-17, 2024. Under the MADE IN MALLORCA concept, this vibrant pop-up market celebrates local brands with a curated mix of food, drinks, and exceptional craftsmanship. Located at the picturesque Finca Son Veri in Sa Cabaneta, the event invites visitors to explore an array of unique products from local exhibitors, accompanied by live music, DJ sets, and hands-on workshops. Drawing over 1,000 visitors in previous editions, it’s a lively setting where families and friends can experience the island’s creativity across fashion, jewelry, art, ceramics, and more. Perfect for families, the event offers a festive and inspiring start to the holiday season! 12pm to 8pm; Finca Son Veri, Sa Cabaneta; from 12€; ticketib.com Palma Christmas Markets Located at the Plaça Major, La Rambla, Via Roma and Parc de ses Estacions. Free. Set to open Friday, November 22. More information to come soon. Puerto Portals Xmas Market ➡ Friday, December 13 to Monday, January 6 The Christmas Market in Puerto Portals is set for December. With over forty charming wooden stalls adorned with festive lights and fir trees, the market brings the true essence of Christmas to the port. You’ll find a wide array of high-quality products, from holiday decorations and accessories to wooden toys and other unique gifts. Visitors can also enjoy a delicious variety of food offerings. Plus, there’s plenty of family-friendly fun, including a skating rink and a host of exciting activities for everyone. Opening times and activity schedule TBA; Puerto Portals; Free Son Amar Xmas Market ➡ Saturday, November 30 to Sunday, December 22 (Weekends: Friday, Saturday and Sunday) Step into the magic of Christmas Wonderland at House of Son Amar, where a special edition live Christmas show awaits you. Explore a lively Christmas market featuring over 25 stalls, meet Santa Claus, and glide across the artificial ice rink in the Hall of Fountains. Relax and enjoy timeless Christmas movies at the cinema while savoring festive food and drinks. It’s a holiday experience you won’t want to miss! 3pm to 9pm; Carretera de Palma-Soller KM 10,8, 07193 Palmanyola; 5€ entrance fee; reserva.sonamar.com In the coming weeks, more Christmas markets, fairs, concerts and activities will be announced so stay tuned and don't miss out on the festive fun.