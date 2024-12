This week enjoy Mallorcan rock with Suasi (Friday, Inca) or jazz highlights at the Alternatilla Jazz Festival in Muro, Sa Pobla, and Palma. Family-friendly musicals, Rapunzel and Dumbo, are in Palma. On Saturday, Maria del Mar Bonet performs, while Sunday offers Handel’s Messiah, jazz concerts, and a tribute to blues legend Victor Uris. Explore Sineu's Fira de Sant Tomàs with local delicacies and crafts. Midweek features festive concerts in Cala Millor and Palma, culminating Thursday with Ànima Gospel and Niña Pastori's flamenco performance.