This Christmas, The Royal Ballet promises an unforgettable evening with the live broadcast of its dazzling Cinderella. Cinemas in Palma (Cines Ocimax Palma and Ocine Porto Pi), Ibiza (Multicines Eivissa), and Minorca (Cines Ocimax Mahón) will bring this magical production to the Balearic Islands via satellite from London’s majestic Covent Garden. The event takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, December 10, at 8.15pm. The broadcast will also reach over 130 cinemas across Spain and more than 1,200 theatres in 40 countries.

Acclaimed as a jewel of the classical repertoire, this masterpiece will transport audiences to a dreamlike world of magic and fantasy—where pumpkins turn into carriages, fairy godmothers grant wishes, and true love awaits Cinderella. With breathtaking stage designs, exquisite artistry, and the evocative music of Sergei Prokofiev, this production promises to be the perfect family outing for the holiday season.

A timeless classic with a world-class cast

Originally premiered on December 23, 1948, featuring legendary dancers Moira Shearer and Michael Somes, Ashton’s Cinderella has left an indelible mark on ballet history. Based on Charles Perrault’s tale, this production now stars Royal Ballet principal dancer Fumi Kaneko as Cinderella, alongside William Bracewell as the Prince.

With a runtime of 1 hour and 36 minutes, including two intervals, this broadcast offers a unique chance to enjoy the extraordinary talent of one of the world’s most celebrated ballet ensembles.

Award-winning creative team behind the magic

The magic of Cinderella goes beyond the choreography. Returning to the stage in 2023 after a decade-long hiatus, this production features a renowned creative team that brings a fresh perspective to the enchanted world of the story:

Set Design: Tom Pye (My Neighbor Totoro, Olivier Award Winner)

Tom Pye (My Neighbor Totoro, Olivier Award Winner) Costume Design: Alexandra Byrne (Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Academy Award Winner)

Alexandra Byrne (Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Academy Award Winner) Lighting Design: David Finn (Brokeback Mountain)

David Finn (Brokeback Mountain) Visual Effects: Finn Ross (Les Misérables, Frozen)

Finn Ross (Les Misérables, Frozen) Illusions: Chris Fisher (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)

A Premier International Co-Production

This rendition of Cinderella is a collaborative effort between The Royal Ballet and the National Ballet of Canada, combining the artistic excellence of both institutions. Thanks to Versión Digital's distribution, Spanish audiences can immerse themselves in this experience, transforming the big screen into a portal to the magic of ballet.

Don’t miss this extraordinary performance that brings the timeless fairy tale to life. On December 10, let yourself be swept away by the magic and enjoy a unique Christmas celebration at the cinema.

Transmission details

The Royal Ballet – Cinderella

Date: December 10, 2024

December 10, 2024 Duration: 1 hour, 36 minutes

1 hour, 36 minutes Choreography: Frederick Ashton

Frederick Ashton Music: Sergei Prokofiev

Sergei Prokofiev Set Design: Tom Pye

Tom Pye Costume Design: Alexandra Byrne

Alexandra Byrne Lighting: David Finn

David Finn Video: Finn Ross

Finn Ross Illusions: Chris Fisher

Chris Fisher Orchestra: Royal Opera House Orchestra

Royal Opera House Orchestra Conductors: Jonathan Lo / Martin Georgiev

About The Royal Ballet

Under the direction of Kevin O’Hare, The Royal Ballet blends tradition and innovation, presenting world-class ballet performances while contributing to the development of the art form. Based at London’s Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, the company unites dynamic and versatile dancers with leading choreographers, musicians, and artists. Its repertoire includes 19th-century classics, works by Frederick Ashton and Kenneth MacMillan, and new creations by choreographers like Wayne McGregor and Christopher Wheeldon.

About The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera

The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera embody world-class opera and ballet in the UK. Based in Covent Garden, these institutions are committed to delivering extraordinary artistic experiences through live seasons, cinema broadcasts, tours, and educational projects. They also aim to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2035.