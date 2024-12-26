A Christmas story in Palma

Circo Alegría brings its latest show to the Son Fusteret venue in Palma from December 5 to January 6. | © Tomas Moya / Photographer

Andrew EdePalma 26/12/2024 00:53
TW
0

Highlights include Christmas concerts by choirs in Algaida, Puerto Pollensa, Campanet, and Porreres, as well as Mishimas pop-rock show in Lloseta. Palma offers a variety of performances, including Beauty and the Beast and Grinch, El Musical. Don't miss the Gaudi Dance Experience in Cala Millor and Paguera, folk dance in Sóller and Artà, and indie music in Lloseta. Food trucks, comedy, and pre-New Year parties round out the celebrations.

For all the Christmas events across the island click here.

Several showings of Beauty and the Beast at Palma's Auditorium.

Friday, December 27

  • Algaida - 7pm: Orfeó Castellitx and Coral Montlliri choirs; Christmas concert. At the church.
  • Arta - 6pm: Esclafits i Castanyetes, Sonadors Sonats; folk dance and music. Plaça Conqueridor.
  • Inca - 12 noon: Musicambart; piano concert. Plaça Espanya.
  • Lloseta - 8.30pm: Mishima (pop-rock band from Barcelona). Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 20 euros. teatrelloseta.com.
  • Palma - 5pm: La Bella y La Bestia (Beauty and the Beast). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Saturday to Monday and Thursday.)
  • Palma - 6.30pm: Open University Choir. C. Sant Miquel.
  • Palma - 7pm: Circo Alegria, Christmas Circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 12 euros. circoalegria.es. (Every day, various times.)
  • Palma - 7pm: Marga Rotger (jazz, bossa nova, Christmas songs). La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.
  • Palma - 9pm: Agustín El Casta (comedy). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36-42 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Every day until Wednesday, except Tuesday.)
  • Palma - 9.30pm: 'La Viniloteca'; La Gran Orquesta Republicana (ska), Sweet Poo Smell (power rock), Lyra's Hell (rock), DJ. Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló Industrial Estate. 15-20 euros. esgremi.com.
  • Puerto Pollensa - 8pm: Cor de Pollença choir; Christmas concert. Mare de Déu del Carme Church. Donations for Valencia.
Grinch, the musical at Trui Teatre in Palma.

Saturday, December 28

  • Algaida - 7pm: Inma Hidalgo (soprano), Roger Berenguer (tenor), Marta Llabata (piano). Casal Pere Capellà, C. Cavallers 22.
  • Cala Millor - 7.30pm: Gaudi Dance Experience. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 15 euros. samaniga.es.
  • Campanet - 8pm: Festival of the Standard, Campanet pipers. Plaça Major.
  • Campos - 7pm: Tres-Cant (vocal trio). Campos Auditorium, C. Pare Alzina 2. Ten euros.
  • Consell - 8.30pm: Brocalet; folk dance and music. Plaça Major.
  • Lloseta - 6pm: Aina Losange, Clandetino, Calderon (indie and pop); Christmas party with food trucks. Plaça Espanya. Free.
  • Lloseta - 7pm: Orquestra Lauseta octet of soloists. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Free. teatrelloseta.com.
  • Palma - 5pm: Dúo Acústico, Ramonells and others; food trucks, pre-New Year party. Pueblo Español. 33 euros.
  • Palma - 5pm: Grinch, El Musical. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 22 euros. truiteatre.es. (Also Sunday 12 noon and 5pm.)
  • Palma - 6.30pm: Cor Ciutat de Mallorca choir. Plaça Porta Pintada.
  • Porreres - 4pm: Atzau, Polseguera, ORA, Téntol; post-rock, ambient. Quarter Vell, C. d'en Veiet 17. Free.
  • Porreres - 7pm: Filharmònica Porrerenca; Christmas concert. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Seven euros. auditoriporreres.cat.
  • Sineu - 8pm: Sineu and Petra choirs, Pau Piris (piano); Christmas concert. Santa Maria Church. Free.

Sunday, December 29

  • Campanet - 7.30pm: Coral de Sant Miquel choir; Christmas concert. Sant Miquel Church. Free.
  • Soller - 11.30am: Aires Sollerics; folk dance. Plaça Constitució.
  • Paguera - 6pm: Gaudi Dance Experience. Paguera Auditorium, C. Pins 17. Ten euros.
  • Palma - 12 noon: K12 (jazz). Parc de les Fonts, Camp Redó. Free.
  • Palma - 7pm: Aphinity; Virginia Bordal, Desirée Duran (vocals), Mark Witz (piano). La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.
  • Petra - 6pm: Un Beso y Un Flor; tribute to Spanish singer Nino Bravo. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 15 euros.