Circo Alegría brings its latest show to the Son Fusteret venue in Palma from December 5 to January 6. | © Tomas Moya / Photographer
Palma 26/12/2024 00:53
Highlights include Christmas concerts by choirs in Algaida, Puerto Pollensa, Campanet, and Porreres, as well as Mishimas pop-rock show in Lloseta. Palma offers a variety of performances, including Beauty and the Beast and Grinch, El Musical. Don't miss the Gaudi Dance Experience in Cala Millor and Paguera, folk dance in Sóller and Artà, and indie music in Lloseta. Food trucks, comedy, and pre-New Year parties round out the celebrations.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.