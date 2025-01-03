The festive spirit of Christmas will once again enliven the streets of Palma on the evening of 5 January with the return of the traditional Three Kings Parade. At six o’clock sharp, Their Majesties will dock at Moll Vell, having sailed across the seas aboard the ship Rafel Verdera. There, they will be greeted by the city’s mayor, Jaime Martínez, who will ceremoniously hand them the keys to the city, granting them access to every door and the opportunity to deliver the eagerly awaited gifts.

The deputy mayor for Citizen Participation, Lourdes Roca, stated during the parade’s presentation press conference that, "Just as last year, we have preserved its traditional character and the symbolism that reflects the story of the Three Wise Men, while maintaining various popular customs such as the gifts, which are the central element of this celebration." Meanwhile, the parade’s artistic director, Dani Puig, shared some intriguing technical details about this year’s edition, noting that it will feature 17 floats, two more than last year, and involve more than 200 participants, all dressed in costumes representing ten different themes. There will also be Christmas-themed musical troupes, dancers, and sweets. Specifically, two tonnes of sweets will be distributed to attendees.

As for the route, it remains the same as last year: the parade will begin along Avenida Antoni Maura, reach Plaza de la Reina, and continue along Passeig des Born to the Plaza de las Tortugas. From there, it will continue on to Carrer Unió and Las Ramblas, with the grand parade proceeding along Carrer del Baró de Pinopar, turning onto Avinguda d’Alemanya, before culminating at Paseo Mallorca and crossing Jaume III.

Finally, the parade will return to Passeig des Born and Plaza de la Reina, before concluding at Plaza Cort, where Their Royal Highnesses will greet children and their families from the City Hall balcony and listen to the wishes of children from local social organisations.

Prior to this, on 3 January (today), a delegation of six royal pages will visit the Palma town hall to collect letters from children who have behaved well throughout the year and deliver them to Their Majesties to work their magic two nights later. Accompanied by their standard bearers and royal postmen, they will deliver a message to the public, which will also be interpreted in sign language to ensure inclusivity.

This year’s parade will also see the participation of PalmaActiva, the Port Authority, and the EMT, adding a new dimension to the event.