Sant Antoni festivities dominate Mallorca's upcoming week with lively events across towns. Highlights include bonfire lightings, demon dances, and folk music in Muro, Sa Pobla, and Manacor. Friday features children's correfocs in Sa Pobla and musical tributes in Palma. Saturday offers bossa nova in Montuiri and a Beyoncé tribute in Palma. Sunday includes folk dance in Puerto Pollensa and vibrant fairs in Son Carrió. The week ends with bonfires, correfocs, and traditional goigs in towns like Algaida, Sant Llorenç, and Son Servera, celebrating Mallorcan heritage with music, food, and vibrant traditions.

Head over to this section for a closer look at the featured events with all the details. Celebration of the traditional "Assaig dels Goigs" for Sant Antoni in Manacor. Friday, January 10 Manacor , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 9pm: Rehearsals for the Sant Antoni ‘goigs’ (songs of praise), barbecue. Plaça Concòrdia.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 9pm: Rehearsals for the Sant Antoni ‘goigs’ (songs of praise), barbecue. Plaça Concòrdia. Muro , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7.30pm: Raising of the banners, rehearsal of the Sant Antoni song, pipers, Unió Artística Murera band of music, barbecue. By the town hall. Tickets from ticketib.com.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7.30pm: Raising of the banners, rehearsal of the Sant Antoni song, pipers, Unió Artística Murera band of music, barbecue. By the town hall. Tickets from ticketib.com. Palma - 8pm: Mercè Bruguera (mezzosoprano), Teodora Oprisor. Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 12 euros.

- 8pm: Mercè Bruguera (mezzosoprano), Teodora Oprisor. Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 12 euros. Sa Pobla , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 6pm: Albopas children’s batucada drummers. Plaça Major. 7pm: Guitar concert; Tatán Pedraza-Leohold. Municipal library, C. Asalto 14. Free; bookings, ticketib.com. 8pm: Children’s correfoc; 9.15pm: Procession with the fiestas’ ‘clamater’. Plaça Major.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 6pm: Albopas children’s batucada drummers. Plaça Major. 7pm: Guitar concert; Tatán Pedraza-Leohold. Municipal library, C. Asalto 14. Free; bookings, ticketib.com. 8pm: Children’s correfoc; 9.15pm: Procession with the fiestas’ ‘clamater’. Plaça Major. Son Servera, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 9pm: Banners, Son Servera Band of Music. Plaça Sant Joan. Sant Antoni in Muro. Saturday, January 11 Algaida , Sant Honorat Fiestas - 7.30pm: Address for the fiestas. Casal Pere Capellà Auditorium.

, Sant Honorat Fiestas - 7.30pm: Address for the fiestas. Casal Pere Capellà Auditorium. Campos - 7pm: Pitxorines (female nine-piece; Mallorcan popular song with new interpretations). Teatre Escènic, C. Nord 28. Five euros. teatreescenic.entradas.plus.

- 7pm: Pitxorines (female nine-piece; Mallorcan popular song with new interpretations). Teatre Escènic, C. Nord 28. Five euros. teatreescenic.entradas.plus. Inca - 7pm: Ainhoa Arteta (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano); tribute to composer Antoni Torrandell and his era. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15-25 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 7pm: Ainhoa Arteta (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano); tribute to composer Antoni Torrandell and his era. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15-25 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. Montuiri - 6pm: Jon Cilveti Band (bossa nova, samba). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

- 6pm: Jon Cilveti Band (bossa nova, samba). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros. Muro , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 12 noon: Demons’ gathering, procession and dance; nine demons’ gangs. Plaça Sant Martí / Plaça Comte d’Empúries; 7pm: Muro Es Reguinyol pipers’ 25th anniversary, plus Soller pipers; Valencia benefit. Barbecue at 8.30pm: Santa Anna Convent, Plaça Convent. Five euros; donations, ticketib.com.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 12 noon: Demons’ gathering, procession and dance; nine demons’ gangs. Plaça Sant Martí / Plaça Comte d’Empúries; 7pm: Muro Es Reguinyol pipers’ 25th anniversary, plus Soller pipers; Valencia benefit. Barbecue at 8.30pm: Santa Anna Convent, Plaça Convent. Five euros; donations, ticketib.com. Palma - 7pm: Divas - El Poder de la Música (Power of the Music); show tribute to Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and others. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 7pm: Divas - El Poder de la Música (Power of the Music); show tribute to Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and others. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Palma - 7.30pm: Mag Lari presents Strafalari; illusionist. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 28.50 euros. truiteatre.es. (Also Sunday at 5.30pm.)

- 7.30pm: Mag Lari presents Strafalari; illusionist. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 28.50 euros. truiteatre.es. (Also Sunday at 5.30pm.) Palma - 8pm: La Habitación Roja (indie). Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló Industrial Estate. 22 euros. esgremi.com.

- 8pm: La Habitación Roja (indie). Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló Industrial Estate. 22 euros. esgremi.com. Petra - 8pm: Petra Band of Music, 38th anniversary. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Four euros.

- 8pm: Petra Band of Music, 38th anniversary. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Four euros. Pollensa , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8pm: Children’s correfoc; 8.30pm: Barbecue, ten euros (proceeds to PRODIS); 10.30pm: Correfoc: Dimonis Ca de Bou (Pollensa), Dimonis S’Eixam (Consell), Fúries d’Ausa de Vic (Catalonia). Sant Domingo Convent surroundings.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8pm: Children’s correfoc; 8.30pm: Barbecue, ten euros (proceeds to PRODIS); 10.30pm: Correfoc: Dimonis Ca de Bou (Pollensa), Dimonis S’Eixam (Consell), Fúries d’Ausa de Vic (Catalonia). Sant Domingo Convent surroundings. Porto Cristo , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8.30pm: Rehearsals for ‘goigs’ of Sant Antoni, barbecue. Plaça Sol i Lluna.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8.30pm: Rehearsals for ‘goigs’ of Sant Antoni, barbecue. Plaça Sol i Lluna. Sa Pobla , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 11am; Children’s caparrot bigheads, pipers. From Can Planes to Plaça Major. From 3pm: Sant Antoni races. Mostly from Can Cirera Prim Park and back; tardeo party with DJs from 5pm. 7.45pm: Sant Antoni concert - Sa Pobla Choir. At the church. Five euros donation for work to the church. 12 midnight: Correfoc; Dimonis Albopas, Tamborers d’Albopas (Sa Pobla), Dimonis Gertans d’Arta. Plaça Major. Followed by barbecue.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 11am; Children’s caparrot bigheads, pipers. From Can Planes to Plaça Major. From 3pm: Sant Antoni races. Mostly from Can Cirera Prim Park and back; tardeo party with DJs from 5pm. 7.45pm: Sant Antoni concert - Sa Pobla Choir. At the church. Five euros donation for work to the church. 12 midnight: Correfoc; Dimonis Albopas, Tamborers d’Albopas (Sa Pobla), Dimonis Gertans d’Arta. Plaça Major. Followed by barbecue. Sant Llorenç , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 6pm: Sant Antoni fair. Plaça Església. 8pm: Rehearsal of the ‘goigs’. Sa Rectoria. 8.30pm: Barbecue and ximbombas. Plaça Església.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 6pm: Sant Antoni fair. Plaça Església. 8pm: Rehearsal of the ‘goigs’. Sa Rectoria. 8.30pm: Barbecue and ximbombas. Plaça Església. Santa Maria - 6pm: Bomba X, Nita, Sweet Poo Smell and others (punk, rock, metal); benefit for Gaza. Factoria de So, C. Quarterada 10, Cases de Son Llaüt. Ten euros.

- 6pm: Bomba X, Nita, Sweet Poo Smell and others (punk, rock, metal); benefit for Gaza. Factoria de So, C. Quarterada 10, Cases de Son Llaüt. Ten euros. Son Servera, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 5pm: Sant Antoni fair. 5.30pm: Botifa-Run. 8pm: Mass. 9pm: First dance of the demon; 9.30pm: Folk music from Toc de Crida; 11pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Maleïts Encabritats (Palma). Plaça Sant Joan. Sant Antoni in Son Servera. Sunday, January 12 Arenal , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: Mass and then animal blessings. 7.30pm: Bonfire, Sant Antoni, demons and pipers. Plaça Major.



, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: Mass and then animal blessings. 7.30pm: Bonfire, Sant Antoni, demons and pipers. Plaça Major. Llucmajor , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 12 noon: Animal blessings. By Sant Miquel Church.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 12 noon: Animal blessings. By Sant Miquel Church. Manacor , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 12 noon-6pm: Manacor Band of Music, Sa Torre folk dancers; Music of Sant Antoni. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Six euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 12 noon-6pm: Manacor Band of Music, Sa Torre folk dancers; Music of Sant Antoni. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Six euros. teatredemanacor.cat. Muro , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 11.30am: Gathering of giants, procession and dance. Plaça Convent to the town hall.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 11.30am: Gathering of giants, procession and dance. Plaça Convent to the town hall. Palma - 6pm: La Sirenita, El Musical (Little Mermaid). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 6pm: La Sirenita, El Musical (Little Mermaid). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Puerto Pollensa - 11am: Copa de Reis; swimming competition, ensaïmadas, hot chocolate, DJ. Stay Pier.

- 11am: Copa de Reis; swimming competition, ensaïmadas, hot chocolate, DJ. Stay Pier. Puerto Pollensa - 5pm: Folk music and dance with Ballugall. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

- 5pm: Folk music and dance with Ballugall. Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Sa Pobla , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7pm: Folk dance with Marjal en Festa and Tramudança. Plaça Major.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7pm: Folk dance with Marjal en Festa and Tramudança. Plaça Major. Son Carrió , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 6pm: Demons gangs, dance and barbecue. Plaça Ca n’Apollonia.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 6pm: Demons gangs, dance and barbecue. Plaça Ca n’Apollonia. Son Servera, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: Sant Antoni fair. 12.30pm: Rehearsal of the compline service. Plaça Sant Joan. Sant Antoni celebrations in Manacor. Monday, January 13 Manacor, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8.30pm: Rehearsal for the compline service. Mare de Déu dels Dolors Church. Wednesday, January 15 Algaida , Sant Honorat Fiestas - 6pm: Firing of rockets. 6.30pm: Procession by bigheads and band of music. 7pm: Lighting of bonfires; 8pm: Barbecue, four euros; 9.30pm: Folk dance and music with Roada; 11pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Sa Cova des Fossar (Sineu). In the square.

, Sant Honorat Fiestas - 6pm: Firing of rockets. 6.30pm: Procession by bigheads and band of music. 7pm: Lighting of bonfires; 8pm: Barbecue, four euros; 9.30pm: Folk dance and music with Roada; 11pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Sa Cova des Fossar (Sineu). In the square. Capdepera , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7pm: ‘Picarolada’ gathering for Sant Antoni. Plaça Orient.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7pm: ‘Picarolada’ gathering for Sant Antoni. Plaça Orient. Manacor, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8.30pm: Rehearsal for the compline service. Mare de Déu dels Dolors Church. Fiestas of Sant Antoni in Sa Pobla. Thursday, January 16 Alaro , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 5.30pm: Procession with bigheads, donkey figures, small dragon and children's gang of demons. Plaça Vila. 6.15pm: Lighting of bonfires. 9.30pm: Gloses verses for Sant Antoni. Plaça Vila. 10.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis d'Alaro and Na Marranxa (dragon). From Avda. Constitució to Plaça Vila.



, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 5.30pm: Procession with bigheads, donkey figures, small dragon and children's gang of demons. Plaça Vila. 6.15pm: Lighting of bonfires. 9.30pm: Gloses verses for Sant Antoni. Plaça Vila. 10.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis d'Alaro and Na Marranxa (dragon). From Avda. Constitució to Plaça Vila. Alcudia , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 4pm: Sant Antoni and the demons (plus pipers) leave the town hall. Procession and the occasional 'kidnapping' of a child. 8pm: Bonfire, botifarró, sobrassada, bread and drink (three euros). Plaça Constitució. 9.30pm: Batucada. 10.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Arrels de la Vall (Mancor de la Vall). From Porta Sant Sebastià to Plaça Carles V.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 4pm: Sant Antoni and the demons (plus pipers) leave the town hall. Procession and the occasional 'kidnapping' of a child. 8pm: Bonfire, botifarró, sobrassada, bread and drink (three euros). Plaça Constitució. 9.30pm: Batucada. 10.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Arrels de la Vall (Mancor de la Vall). From Porta Sant Sebastià to Plaça Carles V. Algaida , Sant Honorat Fiestas - 11am: Mass, followed by cossiers dance in front of the town hall.

, Sant Honorat Fiestas - 11am: Mass, followed by cossiers dance in front of the town hall. Capdepera , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 2.30pm: Ringing of bells. 3pm: Demons and the band of music leave from C. Nou for the church. 7pm: Lighting of bonfires.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 2.30pm: Ringing of bells. 3pm: Demons and the band of music leave from C. Nou for the church. 7pm: Lighting of bonfires. Manacor , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 2.15pm: Departure of demons. Cas Baciner. 2.30pm: Bell-ringing and dance. By the town hall. 7pm: Procession from the town hall with demons and band of music. 7.30pm: Singing of the ‘goigs’ of Sant Antoni during the compline service. Mare de Déu dels Dolors Church. 8pm: Lighting of the first bonfire in front of the Rectory. 10pm: Ball de bot folk dance; Galivança. Plaça Ramon Llull.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 2.15pm: Departure of demons. Cas Baciner. 2.30pm: Bell-ringing and dance. By the town hall. 7pm: Procession from the town hall with demons and band of music. 7.30pm: Singing of the ‘goigs’ of Sant Antoni during the compline service. Mare de Déu dels Dolors Church. 8pm: Lighting of the first bonfire in front of the Rectory. 10pm: Ball de bot folk dance; Galivança. Plaça Ramon Llull. Muro , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7.30pm: Demons, Sant Antoni, Unió Artística Murera band of music. From Plaça Convent to in front of the town hall; Sant Antoni song; dance of demons and Sant Antoni at 8.15pm. 8.45pm: Lighting of bonfires and correfoc; Dimonis Sa Pedrera (Muro), Escarrufaverros (Campanet). By the church. 10pm: Traditional folk music and dance; Revetlla d’Algebelí, Sedaç. By the town hall and church. 11.30pm: Gas Butano and DJs. Plaça Sant Martí.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7.30pm: Demons, Sant Antoni, Unió Artística Murera band of music. From Plaça Convent to in front of the town hall; Sant Antoni song; dance of demons and Sant Antoni at 8.15pm. 8.45pm: Lighting of bonfires and correfoc; Dimonis Sa Pedrera (Muro), Escarrufaverros (Campanet). By the church. 10pm: Traditional folk music and dance; Revetlla d’Algebelí, Sedaç. By the town hall and church. 11.30pm: Gas Butano and DJs. Plaça Sant Martí. Palma - 8.30pm: Godspell. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 8.30pm: Godspell. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Pollensa , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 6pm: Judging of the bonfires starts. 9pm: Lighting of the bonfires. (Also in Puerto Pollensa.)

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 6pm: Judging of the bonfires starts. 9pm: Lighting of the bonfires. (Also in Puerto Pollensa.) Porto Cristo , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 1.30pm: Demons’ dance. By the municipal office. 7pm: Compline and singing of the ‘goigs’. 8pm: Lighting of the first bonfire.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 1.30pm: Demons’ dance. By the municipal office. 7pm: Compline and singing of the ‘goigs’. 8pm: Lighting of the first bonfire. Sa Pobla , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 2.30pm: Departure of the demons and Sant Antoni from the church square; procession and dances. 6.45pm: Ceremony of the historical sanctioning for the start of Sant Antoni Eve. In front of the town hall. 7.45pm: Departure of the paralympic Grif demons, Dimonis d’Albopàs, the Obreria and town hall demons, plus giants, bigheads, junior bigheads and the Sa Pobla band of music. From the town hall to the church. 8pm: Compline and acclamation of Sant Antoni. 9.15pm: Dance of the demons and of the gangs of bigheads and junior bigheads, accompanied by the Sa Pobla Band of Music; 9.45pm: Pyromusical spectacular; 10.15pm: Singers and ximbomba players. Plaça Major. 12.30am: Ximbombas and glosadors. Plaça Alexandre Ballester.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 2.30pm: Departure of the demons and Sant Antoni from the church square; procession and dances. 6.45pm: Ceremony of the historical sanctioning for the start of Sant Antoni Eve. In front of the town hall. 7.45pm: Departure of the paralympic Grif demons, Dimonis d’Albopàs, the Obreria and town hall demons, plus giants, bigheads, junior bigheads and the Sa Pobla band of music. From the town hall to the church. 8pm: Compline and acclamation of Sant Antoni. 9.15pm: Dance of the demons and of the gangs of bigheads and junior bigheads, accompanied by the Sa Pobla Band of Music; 9.45pm: Pyromusical spectacular; 10.15pm: Singers and ximbomba players. Plaça Major. 12.30am: Ximbombas and glosadors. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. Sant Llorenç , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: First dance of the demons. By Sa Rectoria. 5pm: Demons depart from Sa Rectoria. 7.30pm: Lighting of bonfires, demons’ dance, singing of the goigs for Sant Antoni. Plaça Església.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: First dance of the demons. By Sa Rectoria. 5pm: Demons depart from Sa Rectoria. 7.30pm: Lighting of bonfires, demons’ dance, singing of the goigs for Sant Antoni. Plaça Església. Son Carrió , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8pm: Dance of the grand demon. Departure of the demons’ gang for lighting of bonfire and barbecue. Plaça Església.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8pm: Dance of the grand demon. Departure of the demons’ gang for lighting of bonfire and barbecue. Plaça Església. Son Servera, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 4pm: Sant Antoni procession, demon and floats. 7.30pm: Compline service. 8pm: Lighting of bonfires. Demon, band of music. Plaça Sant Joan.