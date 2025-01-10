Sant Sebastia 2025: Palma unveils a festive programme celebrating tradition and local talent

The Palma City Council presented this Friday the main events of the new edition of the Festes de Sant Sebastià 2025, which begin this Saturday, January 11, and will run until the 26th. As explained by the Deputy Mayor for Citizen Participation, Lourdes Roca, accompanied by the area's coordinator, Pedro Miró, and the general director, Patricia Díaz, the edition "preserves the most characteristic elements of the Revetla" and, as started last year, "reinforces the focus on local talent combined with contemporary music."

Programme presented on Friday.

Roca also highlighted the official poster for the festivities, designed especially for the occasion by renowned Mallorcan artist Rafa Forteza, "one of the most significant figures in understanding the evolution of contemporary Spanish art in recent decades." "The poster provides a modern and personal vision of the celebration and exemplifies the City Council's efforts to establish Palma nationally and internationally."

Drac de Na Coca kicks off the celebration at the4 Plaça de Cort.

Opening programme – Saturday, January 11

The events will begin this Saturday in Plaça de Cort with activities for children from 10.30am to 2pm, including the children’s workshop "Vine a pintar els pebres" and the traditional "despertada" of the Drac de Na Coca. There will also be a face-in-hole photo booth featuring the Drac de Na Coca and live performances by the Batucada Nam Sobrats and the Palma Municipal Music School.

The official opening will feature a master of ceremonies represented this year by members of the Children's Council. The public will enjoy a variety of offerings, combining batucada rhythms with dances by Gegants and Capgrossos.

A special role will be played by the Drac de Na Coca, with a short play titled "El Dragó de Na Coca i la flama de la festa" by Caterina Valriu and the despertada, which involves giving pebres de cirereta (hot peppers) to the Drac to keep its strength and maintain the flame that symbolizes the spirit of the festival.

Additional activities on this first day include a children’s train in Plaça Major and the inauguration of the ADN Sant Sebastià exhibition, dedicated to the history of Palma’s patron saint. The exhibition will be open from January 11 to 26 on Avenida Antoni Maura.

This year also marks the introduction of a new event, "El Dia de la Pesta", organized by the Obreria de Sant Sebastià. The event will take place at 5pm on Saturday, January 11, starting in Plaça de Cort.

Sant Sebastià Petit will be held in the Pace de Sa Riera.

Sant Sebastià Petit – Sunday, January 12

On Sunday, January 12, the Sant Sebastià Petit event will be held in Parc de Sa Riera, starting at 10.30am. Activities include workshops, a treasure hunt, and sporting and educational events organized by EMT and the Local Police, as well as a climbing wall and Barridiades organized by the Municipal Sports Institute.

Some of the artists taking part in the fiestas.

Concert Highlights

The festival will feature a strong emphasis on local talent and diverse musical genres to appeal to all ages.

January 17 , Plaça Espanya: Concerts featuring Midnight Walkers, Lyra’s Hëll, Mut, and La Casa Azul.

, Plaça Espanya: Concerts featuring Midnight Walkers, Lyra’s Hëll, Mut, and La Casa Azul. January 18 , Plaça de Cort and Plaça Major: Tardeo concerts with DJs such as Xisqueta, Lluís Riu, and Paco and Jaume Colombàs, and performances by Eva, La Mujer de Verde, and Val9.

Revetla.

, Plaça de Cort and Plaça Major: Tardeo concerts with DJs such as Xisqueta, Lluís Riu, and Paco and Jaume Colombàs, and performances by Eva, La Mujer de Verde, and Val9. Revetla. January 19: Over 20 musical acts in locations such as Plaça Major, Plaça de Cort, Joan Carles I, and Plaça Espanya. The evening will feature traditional dances, the lighting of the bonfire by the Drac de Na Coca, and performances by artists like Victoria Lerma, Suasi, Joan Dausà, L.A., Maria Hein, Jaume Anglada with Carolina Cerezuela, Xanguito, and others.

BBQ and bonfires (foguerons and torrades) are part of the celebrations.

Additional Activities

The program also includes:

January 20: The Diada Ciclista and Ciutat de Palma Awards.

The Diada Ciclista and Ciutat de Palma Awards. January 25: The Trobada de Gegants (Meeting of Giants) and parades.

The Trobada de Gegants (Meeting of Giants) and parades. January 26: Kite flying in Parc de la Mar and the grand finale with Correfocs in Plaça de la Reina.

Cycling event will take place on Monday, January 20.

Budget and Final Remarks

The total budget for this year’s festivities is €523,241.55. Roca encouraged citizens to participate in the various activities and thanked organizations, businesses, and associations for their collaboration, emphasizing the City Council’s commitment to ensuring peaceful and safe festivities.

Organizers of neighborhood bonfires and BBQs can request extended hours until 2am to celebrate the traditional foguerons and torrades.