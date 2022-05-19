Playa de Muro, in the north of Mallorca, has been making plenty of headlines this year and for all the right reasons.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Cristina Almagro Belver (@cristinaalbel)

According to the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2022, Playa de Muro, near Alcudia, has been voted the third Best Beach in Europe.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de 𝓙𝓾𝓵𝓲𝓪 🇺🇦🇩🇪🇪🇸 (@julia_vogt_)

And now it is one of the most Instagrammable beaches in Europe. A study from The Thinking Traveller claims it has figured out which European beaches are the most Instagrammable.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Klaudia Szymendera (@klaudiisa)

The report essentially totted up the number of Instagram posts which include a hashtag of each beach, thereby, in theory, revealing which beaches are best suited for showing off.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de markovar (@markkovar)

Here are the ten most Instagrammable beaches in Europe (along with the total number of hashtags) according to the study:

1. Étretat beach, France (406,321 posts)

2. Durdle Door beach, UK (265,276)

3. La Pelosa beach, Italy (109,135)

4. Torre Lapillo, Italy (95,083)

5. Navagio beach, Greece (80,824)

6. Cala Luna, Italy (75,012)

7. Punta Prosciutto, Italy (74,102)

8. La Concha beach, Spain (72,114)

9. Playa de Muro beach, Spain (70,831)

10. Porto Katsiki beach, Greece (55,496)

According to The Thinking Traveller, Playa de Muro is " a wide-spanning beach just a short distance from Palma de Mallorca Airport — is the perfect location from which to capture Mallorca in all its majestic glory. The fabulously modern Mal Pas is a lovely base for anyone looking to enjoy magical Mallorcan days filled with sun, sand and surf, as it is within easy reach of a selection of beaches. Not only that, it features a stunning seafront position and amenities that include a pool, gym and sauna.

Number of posts on Instagram: 70,831

Hashtag: #playademuro