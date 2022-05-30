I have lived on Mallorca since childhood and there is nothing better than a great Mallorca beach! Here are my five top Mallorca beaches.

1. Camp de Mar (Andratx)

This will always be one of my favourite because I learnt to swim here. It has everything that you would want from sunbeds and sunshades to shops and bars. Lunch on the small island is a real must, but get booking, there is a long waiting list.

2. Cala Sant Vicente (Pollensa)

This is another beach which has plenty of child-hood memories for me. The only low point is that it can become quite crowded during the key summer months. The views from the beach are second to none.

3. Cala Deya

This is not Mallorca´s finest beach...far from it but the coastline is stunning. Lunch at Cas Patro March, the restaurant on the beach is a real experience. The food is second to none and ofcourse it was used during the filming of the BBC smash hit The Night Manager. This is another restaurant which you will have to book in advance.

4. Sant Telmo (Andratx)

A beautiful beach with crystal clear water.

5. Palmanova (Calvia)

It may not be one of Mallorca´s best beaches but for me it is one of the best.

Sun and beach worshipers may prefer some of the more better known best beaches such as Es Trenc or Playas de Muro but the five I have named above is where I feel at home.