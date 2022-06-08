Smokers in some parts of Calvia have been told to stub out or find a new beach. Three Calvia beaches this morning became "no smoking areas" as part of a campaign which is gathering strength. You can no longer smoke at the beaches of Santa Ponsa, La Romana (Paguera) and Carregador (Palmanova).

Smoking has already been outlawed at some smaller beaches on the island but many other councils are expected to follow the example set by Calvia. the Calvia council said that the move was good for public health and also helped keep the beach cleaner.

The Balearic government has already started to ban smoking in some public places on the island. Unlike some parts of the mainland, smoking is banned on public terraces