The Supreme Court in Madrid has ratified the elimination of the concession for the beach bar at Cala Torta in Arta.

The concession, which was originally granted in 1968, expired at the end of July 2018, and the bar was closed by order of the Costas Authority in 2019. It was demolished in October 2020. An appeal by the company which ran the bar was lodged after the Costas order, the national ministry of ecological transition having maintained that an extension to the concession was "inadmissible".

Arta town hall argued that the bar was contrary to the Coasts Law and also pointed to the expiry of the concession. This led to the demolition. There is currently no bar on the beach, the town hall saying that it hopes to have "a municipal beach bar activity that scrupulously follows the legislation".