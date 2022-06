Puerto Alcudia beach has been slammed by the environmental group, Ecologists In Action, for bad management. They said that by allowing large freighters to moor and enter the port, great damage was being done to sea-life in the area. Alcudia and Porto Colom were both awarded "black flags..." for their failings.

Every year the European Union awards blue awards for excellence the Black Flags from Ecologists In Actions are because they believe that the beaches are not up to scratch.

Porto Colom beach was criticised over contamination with reports stating that the sea-water did not meet the necessary standards.

Ecologists In Action called for the problems to be resolved sooner rather than later.