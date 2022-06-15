Every year, sun-seeking holidaymakers flock to the Spanish island of Mallorca in search of high temperatures, delicious food, and pure relaxation. One of Mallorca’s greatest appeals is its breathtaking beaches!

Holidu, the search engine for holiday rentals, has analysed Google Maps data to uncover which beaches in Mallorca are the best rated, in order to provide you with some inspiration on which shores of the island you should plan to head to next. The list of beaches was taken from Google Maps with their number of reviews and average ratings. All those with more than 100 reviews were then ranked by the average rating given by the users and the number of reviews they received.

Cala Figuera - 1235 reviews, 4.7/5 stars

It’s official - the best-rated beach in Mallorca is Cala Figuera! This beautiful beach is located in the northeastern part of the island in a cove on the Cap de Formentor. Dubbed as the perfect spot to escape summer crowds, this beach is a hidden gem, nestled among high vertical cliffs. While the beach is largely made up of pebble, gravel and rocks with a few sandy parts in between, the highlight of this location is the crystal clear water that is perfect for snorkelling.

Cala Llombards - 122 reviews, 4.7/5 stars

In second place, we have Cala Llombards, a stunning white sandy beach on the southeast coast of Mallorca. This beach is a natural paradise and is fairly unknown to tourists and rather a go-to spot for locals and holiday rental owners in the area. Cala Llombards is ideal for swimming and snorkelling, thanks to the calm waters due to its sheltered location and clear visibility for coral and fish spotting.

Caló des Moro - 5978 reviews, 4.6/5 stars

Caló des Moro secures its spot as the third best beach in Mallorca. Situated in the southeast corner of Mallorca, this beach is a mere 6 kilometres from Santanyi, a small town that is a popular destination due to its Balearic charm. In true Mallorcan style, this beach is tucked inside by a bay that is surrounded by imposing white cliffs. The remote location of the beach means that there are no facilities nearby, but it is a suitable place to take children thanks to the shallow and calm water.

Cala Mesquida - 5405 reviews, 4.6/5 stars

Just off the podium is Cala Mesquida, located in a large, beautiful bay in the northeastern part of the island. The bay is around 0.5 km long and 150 meters wide, surrounded by magnificent dunes and rocks. This fine-grained, white sand beach with stunning turquoise water is popular among locals and is perfect for diving or snorkelling. In the high season, you will find all beach services: paid deck chairs, toilets, bars and a lifeguard. If you are looking for a quieter resort village, this area is a perfect choice. Interesting places to visit nearby are the historical towns of Arta and Capdepera.

Cala Agulla - 3804 reviews, 4.6/5 stars

Right next to the Cala Mesquida, there is the equally beautiful but more popular beach of Cala Agulla. Cala Agulla is located about 2km from Capdepera, in the north-eastern part of Mallorca. What is special about Cala Agulla is that it has been recognised as a Blue Flag beach several times, which means that it meets the highest safety requirements. Here everyone can swim in turquoise blue water, enjoy sandy surroundings and a rocky landscape. This place is exceptionally family-friendly due to its shallow waters, lifeguard duty and sunbeds/umbrellas/toilets availability. Once you get enough sun, you can relax in the shade in a nearby restaurant or take a walk through a forest.