Es Carbó, Es Trenc and

Ses Covetes

A golden triumvirate of beaches, Es Carbó, Es Trenc and Ses Covetes feature one after the other

on the southernmost tip of the island.

Accessed by a two kilometre walk from Colonia St Jordi, Es Carbó is a fairly remote white sand beach backed by wild dunes. With very little going on - no sunloungers, no shade, no beach bar, no toilets, no watersports - it attracts a largely child-free clientele who just want peace, quiet and pristine waters. In contrast, Es Trenc is anything but peaceful in peak season, but it’s oft touted as the most beautiful beach on the island.

Also fringed with a protected dune system, this two kilometre long stretch of powder-white sand is lapped by shallow Caribbean-esque cyan water dotted with yachts at anchor. Part of a national park, there are no big hotels to spoil the scene, just a sprinkling of chiringuito eateries. If you’re offended by costly car parking or a generous number of nudists, give Es Trenc a miss. Neighbouring Ses Covetes offers more of the same, including another beach eatery, with the added interest of two disused military bunkers fancifully painted with inspirational quote.