Two TikTokkers from Madrid couldn't resist heading for the beach because of the good weather. So they decided to travel to Mallorca - for the day.

Andrea Noguero's TikTok (@andreanoguero22) tells the story of the day out. They take the bus to the airport, manage to get seats on a plane, arrive in Palma, take a taxi to Arenal and stop only to grab some food and drink before getting on the beach, having a swim and sunbathing. And then they returned.

Some comments have applauded their "craziness", others have criticised them for the cost and for the carbon footprint.

That's TikTok for you.