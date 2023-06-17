There was outrage from a residents’ association this week after three tourists were caught on camera shopping in a resort in next to nothing on and this is not allowed. When away from the beach, people are expected to cover up.



However, for those who like ‘nature tourism’ or nudism, there are three spectacular beaches they can enjoy in Mallorca.

If you are one of those people who like to sunbathe and swim in the nude, here are three nudist beaches in Mallorca.

Es Trenc

This is perhaps the best known and most popular of them all. In the south of the island is Es Trenc, a long beach of white sand and crystalline waters where nudism is very common. Although there are different areas where this practice is more common, it can be practised on the whole beach. It is also considered gay-friendly.

Llucalcari

Llucalcari beach, also known as Es Canyeret, is a beautiful and hidden spot in Mallorca. This rocky cove, which is located in the Tramuntana mountain range and is surrounded by pine trees, is perfect for people who want to go nude in a more intimate way.

One of its peculiarities is a small freshwater spring from the mountains. It forms muddy puddles that many visitors use to have a mud bath.

S’Arenal d’en Casat

S’Arenal d’en Casat, located in the protected natural environment of Son Real, is another beach where you can sunbathe and bathe naked.

This extensive unspoilt sandy area is not very frequented and, for this reason, it is a very quiet area for nudists. If you are looking for more privacy, you can go to the back of the beach, which is formed by dunes and a Mediterranean forest.