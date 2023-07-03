Lonely Planet, through its active community of travellers, has conducted a macro survey of its Spanish traveller community through its Instagram network @lonelyplanet_es, on the best beach in Spain for this summer.

More than 60,000 travellers took part, actively voting for their favourite beach.

The winner was Ses Illetes, in Formentera, a beach that is once again the favourite among Lonely Planet travellers, as it was also chosen in previous years’ votes.

On this occasion the candidates were 32 beaches from the mainland and the islands, which have been subjected to a competition based on eliminations: round of 16, quarter-final and semi-finals until reaching the grand final for the best beach in Spain: a very Mediterranean beach, Ses Illetes, in Formentera, and another very Atlantic one, Rodas, in the Cíes Islands, Galicia.

In the final, Ses Illetes beat Rodas by a clear 59% vs. 41%.

In third and fourth position, travellers chose Cofete beach (Fuerteventura, Canary Islands), and Es Trenc in Mallorca.

The winning beaches were up against other spectacular beaches, such as Macarelleta Beach (Minorca), La Ballota (Llanes, Asturias), La Concha de San Sebastián, Guipuyuri (Asturias), Bolonia, (Cádiz), Silencio Beach (Castañeras, Asturias), Aiguablava Beach (Girona), Valdevaqueros Beach (Tarifa, Cádiz), Torimbia Beach (Niembro, Asturias), Sa Calobra (Mallorca), Las Catedrales (Lugo), Cala Montjoi (Rosas, Girona), Oyambre (Cantabria) Carnota (A Coruña), Mundaka (Vizcaya), Los Genoveses (Cabo de Gata, Almería), Maspalomas (Gran Canaria), Ruimar (Ebro Delta), La Granadella (Jávea, Alicante), Del Portet (Moraira, Alicante), La Lanzada (Pontevedra), Playa del Papagayo (Lanzarote), Langre (Cantabria), El Sardinero (Santander, Cantabria), Calblanque (Cartagena, Murcia), Sotavento (Fuerteventura), Laga (Vizcaya) and Matalascañas (Huelva).