Albercuix beach in Puerto Pollensa has been red-flagged since Wednesday because of a high concentration of E. coli.

Pollensa town hall's councillor for the environment, Joana Aina Campomar, says that the whole sewage network in the area has been examined but that the source of the contamination hasn't been found. Following pumping on Friday, further samples were taken for analysis in order to see if the contamination has dissipated.

On Tuesday, beachgoers complained about smells. An analysis indicated that E. coli levels were higher than recommended. A yellow flag was raised, but as people were going into the sea anyway, the decision was taken to upgrade this to a red flag.

This beach is the one between the yacht club and the pine walk and is where there have been previous contamination episodes.

