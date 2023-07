A 47-year-old Spanish man was rushed to Son Espases Hospital on Sunday afternoon after diving from a wooden jetty in Playa de Muro.

Rescue services were activated around 2.30. The man had hit his head on the seabed. The depth of the water was only some 60 centimetres. He was conscious but said that he had no feeling from the neck down.

He needed to be immobilised in the water in order to minimise the risk of spinal cord injuries before being taken to an ambulance.