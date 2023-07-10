All of us who have pets at home want them to have as much fun in the summer as we do. That's why many of us take advantage of the fact that we have holidays and therefore more free time to spend with them. There are more and more places where dogs are allowed in their premises... but what about the beaches? Mallorca currently has several beaches scattered all over the island. Here are some of them.

Es Carnatge

In the municipality of Palma you will find this place where our best friends have a place to run and bathe, as well as socialise with other dogs. It is a rocky but accessible area where you can take a leisurely stroll.

Gamba Cove

Also located in Palma, although a large part of the beach is sand. The area for dogs is also rocky, although you can be relaxed.



Marroig Point

In Palmanova, like the others, it is also rocky. To have a space for them in such a touristic place as this place is to be appreciated.



White Cove/Gat

As its name suggests, this cove is located in Andratx. To get there you have to walk for about 20 minutes. If you have a small dog it is advisable to take something to carry it in case it gets tired.

Llenaire

This beach is located in Pollensa. Like the others, it has little sand and is mainly pebbly. It does have an area with pine trees where you can have a large shady spot.

Na Patana

It is in Santa Margalida, it is made up of rock and sand and also has a pine grove at the back. It is shallow, so if you have small children it is also a good place.

Whenever we take our dog to any of the aforementioned beaches we have to bear in mind that until we get there we must keep it on a leash, as well as picking up its droppings and always taking into account the other people and animals that are there. It is advisable that instead of taking them there all day long, we should go during the hours when it is cooler, such as early in the morning or late in the afternoon. There are some municipalities in Mallorca that in the winter months allow dogs to walk on the beaches, they usually have signs indicating the timetable and the months. This is another option to consider in the months when it is not so hot.