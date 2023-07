A tourist was fined on Monday afternoon for having been naked on a beach.

This was around 4pm in Playa de Palma. The police informed him that he was in breach of Palma town hall ordinance in respect of the use of public space.

In his case the infraction was considered to be minor, and for which fines range from 100 to 750 euros. He was fined 100 euros. This was reduced to 80 euros as it was paid on the spot.