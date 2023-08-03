On Wednesday afternoon, beachgoers in Playa de Muro were surprised to see a dolphin not far out to sea.

It was around half past one. The dolphin swam along the line of buoys that mark the swimming area.

While it is common to see dolphins, they don't usually swim close to the shore when there are people. This said, a 'shark' that was supposedly seen close to the shore in Playa de Palma on Thursday turned out to be a dolphin.