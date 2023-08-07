Ibiza is always full of surprises, and more often than not, expensive ones.

And now, will the battle for sunbeds having broken out on the beaches in the Balearics and across Spain, a young fashion designer is Ibiza has come up with the solution -although it cost 500 euros.

The daughter of British and Italian parents, Alexia Parmigiani, has decided to offer a luxury service in Ibiza.

Parmgiani had been visiting the island for years and saw the luxury market as a business opportunity.

Her company includes the ‘Hold my sunbed’ service and for a 500 euros commission, she will reserves a sun lounger “on the best beaches on the island” so clients don’t have to get up first thing in the morning and rush to the beach t grab a spot. They can rock up at their leisure.

According to Business Insider, when it comes to a major beach club, Parmigiani arrives around 10am and “negotiates” with the club manager for the best spot, which is almost always in the front row by the pool”. She explains that she never sits on the sun loungers while waiting so as not to wrinkle the bedding.

In addition, she usually takes a hand fan with her to combat the heat and avoid sweating.