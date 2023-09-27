Bids for the work to demolish and reconstruct the six balneario beach bars in Alcudia will have to be presented no later than October 11. The project is valued at 4.14 million euros. The six bars will all have to be ready in time for the 2024 season - by the first of May.

There has been a demand for new balnearios for many years. The town hall first drafted a project as long ago as 2010; the financial crisis did hinder this. Other obstacles have included receiving the go-ahead from the Costas Authority. When Toni Mir was mayor of Alcudia - from 2015 to 2019 - he highlighted the Costas' inertia. The Costas gave permission in 2021, but this hasn't been acted upon until now.

The new bars, like the existing ones, will be permanent structures. By contrast with, for example, the chiringuitos at Es Trenc, these bars can be permanent as the beach is classified as 'urban'. Es Trenc, Cala Mondragó and certain other beaches aren't urban; structures therefore have to be demountable.

Hoteliers in Alcudia met the new mayor, Fina Linares, soon after she took office in the spring and impressed upon her the need to renew the balnearios. One of them has deteriorated so much that it has been closed. The new bars will have a different look. For one thing, they will be white. Their appearance will be the same in order to maintain a "uniform image".

The town hall manages its beach services directly with the exception of the beach bars; they are all concessions.