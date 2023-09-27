Bids for the work to demolish and reconstruct the six balneario beach bars in Alcudia will have to be presented no later than October 11. The project is valued at 4.14 million euros. The six bars will all have to be ready in time for the 2024 season - by the first of May.
Six new beach bars in Alcudia to be ready for next summer season
A project to replace the existing bars was first drafted in 2010
