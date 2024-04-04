Environmentalists GOB claim that the reconstruction of the six balnearios (beach bars) in Alcudia is in breach of the Coasts Law.

On Thursday, GOB issued a statement maintaining that the concession for the bars had expired and called on the Balearic ministry for the sea to declare this expiration.

The group points out that it appealed against the concession of March 2020 of 15,629 square metres of public maritime land for a beach promenade, accesses, services and the six bars.

This appeal, which has yet to resolved, alleged breaches of two articles of the Coasts Law and argued that in any event it was necessary to put the concession out to competition. Alcudia town hall is the concessionaire in this instance and it is the town hall that initiated the reconstruction work.

In March, GOB say, the reconstruction started without the appeal having been resolved and with a failure to comply with the absolute deadline for the start of the work. Spain's ministry for ecological transition (via the Costas Authority) established that the works had to begin before November 1, 2023.

"The reality is that they began in March 2024, and we have also been able to verify that certain requirements contemplated in the concession have been breached."