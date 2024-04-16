The project to replace the six balneario beach bars in Alcudia will be paid for entirely with European funds. The town hall has been informed that it will receive a grant of four million euros from the EU Next Generation funds. The budgeted cost of the whole project corresponds with this figure.
New beach bars won't cost Alcudia town hall a cent
The bars have to be completed by November 1 at the latest
