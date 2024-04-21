In February, the Balearic tourism minister, Jaume Bauzá, announced that 303 projects had been presented to the ministry of tourism, culture and sport for European funding of improvements to tourist areas. One line of investment, he explained, would be for any local activity to improve tourism activity, this investment coming from the EU Next Generation funds that have been channelled to the regions by the Spanish government under the plan for recuperation, transformation and resilience (post-Covid).
Paying for the Alcudia beach bars
EU funds have been available for improvements to tourist areas
