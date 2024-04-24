The Balearic government is to conduct a pilot project this summer that will measure the level of occupancy of beaches.

Rather than relying on perceptions of overcrowding, the government wants to be able to quantify this with data.

It accepts that there is congestion, especially in high summer. By calculating this, the aim will be to manage the peaks of occupancy in the future. This management could include enhancing public transport in given areas or adopting restrictive measures along the lines of the June to September traffic restrictions on the Formentor peninsula.

For now, the pilot project will focus on one particular beach. This hasn't been identified but it is thought that it will be a non-urban beach that does typically attract high numbers. Into this category come, as examples, Es Trenc in Campos, Cala Varques in Manacor and Caló des Moro in Santanyi.

The data will be provided by measuring the number of phones.