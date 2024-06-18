With beach overcrowding something of an issue in Mallorca at present, residents of Palmanova have added to it by criticising town hall beach services.
Palmanova residents critical of increased space for beach services
A new beach bar has appeared
Also in Holiday
- Palma Airport reopens after flooding; passengers told to check with their airlines
- British tourists will be “tracked” while on holiday in Mallorca
- Mallorca hotelier - "I wouldn't go to a place where I perceived there to be animosity towards tourists"
- It's a wash-out at Mallorca airports
- British tourist fined for damage to a Magalluf hotel
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.