With beach overcrowding something of an issue in Mallorca at present, residents of Palmanova have added to it by criticising town hall beach services.

Last week, residents highlighted the appearance of a beach bar on Palmanova beach, where there hadn't previously been a bar. And now there are Balinese beds on the beach as well as on the Es Carregador and Son Maties beaches.

Residents maintain that the services occupy more space than used to be the case. Calvia town hall says that they don't - the space occupied by sunloungers and parasols has in fact been reduced.

Tourism councillor Elisa Monserrat explains that the facilities were included in the new tender for beach services for the period 2024 to 2027; there is no "irregularity".

On Es Carregador, she adds, there is a "different distribution of sunloungers" so that these are closer to the beach bar and there is "more space for bathers". The bar on Palmanova beach is demountable and will be removed in winter.

The town hall maintains that the area occupied by beach services on all Calvia beaches has been reduced.