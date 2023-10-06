The Calvia Council has unveiled plans to keep the area’s beaches open throughout the year offering limited services.

The plan comes with the announcement that more hotels will be open during the low season, which should result in a greater number of bars and restaurants doing likewise. Mayor Juan Antonio Amengual said that they have ambitious plans and by keeping the beaches open it should mean that more hotels remain operational.

Calvia has 300 days of sunshine a year and the local authorities are putting more emphasis on so-called winter tourism.

Amengual said that Calvia had enjoyed a good summer season and he added that he was happy to announce that there hadn’t been any fatal balcony falls in the municipality. He said that they were planning changes to the Law of Excesses, which was introduced by the previous administration in Calvia to curb bad behaviour in Magalluf.

The Mayor, who met with Balearic President Marga Prohens this week, said that the council wanted to enlarge the area where the Law of Excesses is in force so that it was not just Magalluf. “At the moment we have cases of the Law of Excesses being in force on one side of the road but not the other,” he said after his meeting.