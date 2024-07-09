Seventy days on from the official start of the summer tourism season and beaches in Puerto Pollensa and Cala San Vicente are finally being prepared for services - sunloungers, parasols, etc.
Puerto Pollensa beaches finally being prepared for services
A revised tender was issued in mid-June
