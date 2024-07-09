Seventy days on from the official start of the summer tourism season and beaches in Puerto Pollensa and Cala San Vicente are finally being prepared for services - sunloungers, parasols, etc.

The saga of the absent services has its origins in the tender for renewed concession specifications that wasn't published until April 20.

There was a deadline for bids of May 6. There were no bids, a major stumbling block having been a 130% increase in the Pollensa town hall charge to the contractor.

A revised tender was published on June 14. This contained a "significant" reduction to the charge, said Mayor Martí March.

And now finally the matter has been resolved, the town hall having posted images of the "conditioning" of the beaches on its Facebook account on Tuesday.