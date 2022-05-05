The restrictions on alcoholic drinks in all inclusive hotels in so-called black spot resorts in Mallorca and Ibiza have left a bad taste in many holiday makers’ mouths.
As part of the Balearic government’s bid to crackdown on anti social behaviour and excessive alcohol consumption, all inclusive hotels in Magalluf, the Playa de Palma and San Antoni in Ibiza can only serve guests a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per day and this has not gone down at all well with British holiday makers, many of which claim they knew nothing about the limits.
The legislation also bans happy hours, pub crawls and two-for-one drinks, as well as the sale of alcohol in shops between 9.30pm and 8am, and forbids the advertising of party boats in designated areas while all-inclusive hotels are strictly limiting drinks to six per day, three at lunch and three at dinner.
Holiday makers have been complaining and the press coverage in the UK will make sour reading for the Balearic authorities with headlines claiming that Mallorca no longer wants British tourists.
UK tour operators have been forced to email their clients alerting them to the restrictions in a bid to ease the confusion and complaints.
Zoltan / Hace about 4 hours
Unless you have a problem with alcohol isn't 6 drinks enough? And are all British people drunks or maybe it's just a certain type of British tourist that the local government doesn't want. And there is no law stopping tourists actually leaving their hotel complex and going to a bar to get more drinks if they want to. Though they might have to interact with some 'foreign' people to do this.
Roger / Hace about 4 hours
Why anyone should want to base their holiday around how much alcohol they can drink (and how sunburnt they can get) is a sad reflection on UK and Irish citizens (I am one even though I have not lived in UK for over 30 years now)...If this is the type of customer that the Balearics is attracting then there are many questions that must be answered internally...and externally, it appears as if the only solution is to deny access to operators and individuals that have such a mindset.
Fred / Hace about 4 hours
ALL-INCLUSIVE IS DESTROYING THE ECONOMY. THE LOSS OF TRADE AND INCOME FOR THE BARS AND RESTAURANTS, AS WELL AS THE LOSS OF EMPLOYMENT. IS BECAUSE THE HOTELS INTRODUCED THEIR GREEDY POLICY OF ALL-INCLUSIVE. AND NO OTHER OPTIONS, SUCH AS ROOM ONLY, BED AND BREAKFAST, HALF BOARD, etc. Stan