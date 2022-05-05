The restrictions on alcoholic drinks in all inclusive hotels in so-called black spot resorts in Mallorca and Ibiza have left a bad taste in many holiday makers’ mouths.

As part of the Balearic government’s bid to crackdown on anti social behaviour and excessive alcohol consumption, all inclusive hotels in Magalluf, the Playa de Palma and San Antoni in Ibiza can only serve guests a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per day and this has not gone down at all well with British holiday makers, many of which claim they knew nothing about the limits.

The legislation also bans happy hours, pub crawls and two-for-one drinks, as well as the sale of alcohol in shops between 9.30pm and 8am, and forbids the advertising of party boats in designated areas while all-inclusive hotels are strictly limiting drinks to six per day, three at lunch and three at dinner.

Holiday makers have been complaining and the press coverage in the UK will make sour reading for the Balearic authorities with headlines claiming that Mallorca no longer wants British tourists.

UK tour operators have been forced to email their clients alerting them to the restrictions in a bid to ease the confusion and complaints.