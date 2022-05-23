U.S. leisure giant, Apple Leisure Group, backed by the U.S. investment group Blackstone, has spent 27 million euros upgrading the new Dreams Calviá Mallorca hotel in Magalluf which opens this month.

The 391 room hotel has been divided into various areas including super luxury areas. The four star hotel has been completely transformed.

Apple Leisure Group has extensive business interest across the globe. Hotel chains have been investing million of euros up-grading hotels in Magalluf over recent years.