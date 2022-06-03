Hotelier associations for Mallorca's principal resort areas, such as Alcudia-Can Picafort, Cala Millor, Palmanova-Magalluf and Playa de Palma, are reporting occupancy of between 80% and 90%. While there are variations within the resorts, the general picture is one that is more or less comparable with early June 2019.

Across the island, average occupancy is put at above 70%, which again is similar to 2019. Holiday rentals are also performing well - the Habtur association says that occupancy is above what had been forecast.

Tour operators are indicating that the war in Ukraine, which did have a negative impact on bookings, no longer appears to be. There is a desire to travel - to Mallorca, other Spanish holiday destinations and indeed elsewhere in the Mediterranean.

Away from Playa de Palma, occupancy in the city's boutique and urban hotels is described as being "in another league", hoteliers association president Javier Vich saying that occupancy has been "very good" since Easter, by when all the hotels had opened.