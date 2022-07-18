The Hilton Group has opened a new hotel in Mallorca situated between Costa de la Calma and Paguera. What is more it will soon host the Cotton Beach Club Mallorca after its successful opening in Ibiza and Greece.

The new hotel has 208 rooms situated in an area of 50,000 square meters. It has four bars and restaurants.

Seating 180 guests in a stylish signature designed restaurant and bar area with 70 sunbeds pool deck surrounding a first-class grand pool, Cotton Club Mallorca will be designed and run to the acclaimed standards of the clubs in Ibiza and Greece.

The Hilton Mallorca Galatxo has involved much new investment and it will be a welcome addition to the large number of hotels in the Calvia area,