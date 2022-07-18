The Hilton Group has opened a new hotel in Mallorca situated between Costa de la Calma and Paguera. What is more it will soon host the Cotton Beach Club Mallorca after its successful opening in Ibiza and Greece.
1 comment
Looks pretty average to me!