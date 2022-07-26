In some of Palma's boutique hotels, the third largest market is currently American, overtaking Scandinavian, Spanish, Swiss and others. The German and British markets are the strongest, but Javier Vich of the Palma and Cala Major Hotel Association says that the United Airlines service has brought a new market segment to the island which has high purchasing power and is looking for "precisely this type of top-class accommodation".

He adds that this a type of tourism that has very clear and well-informed ideas of what it wants in Mallorca. "Visitors are arriving with the list of restaurants they want to go to as well as the places to visit. They don't skimp." Away from Palma, Vich notes, "Deya, Soller and Valldemossa are the places they most choose for gastronomy and to enjoy the natural environment".

The United Airlines flights last until September. For 2023, the schedule will be extended, the ambition of the Council of Mallorca and the Palma 365 Foundation being that there will eventually be flights twelve months a year.