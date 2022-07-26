Occupancy of Palma's boutique hotels is put at 93%. | Archive
In some of Palma's boutique hotels, the third largest market is currently American, overtaking Scandinavian, Spanish, Swiss and others. The German and British markets are the strongest, but Javier Vich of the Palma and Cala Major Hotel Association says that the United Airlines service has brought a new market segment to the island which has high purchasing power and is looking for "precisely this type of top-class accommodation".
