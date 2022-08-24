In July, the Balearics posted the highest hotel occupancy rate in Spain of 87.6 %, followed by the Canary Islands with 74.9 %, according to the Hotel Business Survey published today by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

All total, the islands registered 10,503,073 overnight hotel stays in July, just 0.27 % less than the same month of 2019 prior to the pandemic, and 84.5 % higher than July last year.

Palma and Calvia reported occupancy rates by bedplaces of 88.3 % and a weekend occupancy rate of 88.3 %.

Mallorca was the single Spanish destination with the highest number of overnight stays in July with a total of 7,778,904.

The municipality of Santanyi had the highest occupancy rate with 97.8%, while Santa Margalida had the highest weekend occupancy rate of 92.7%.

Overnight stays in Spanish hotels totalled 42.35 million last July, close to pre-pandemic levels of 43.20 million guests in 2019, while prices rose by 16.4 %.

Of the non-residents, more than a quarter (7.11 million) were British, who have once again been the main market for Spain this year.

They are followed by Germans, 17.1%, and then the French, Dutch and Italians. The average stay increased by 11.6 % compared to July 2021, to 3.4 overnight stays per traveller.

During the first seven months of 2022, overnight stays increased by 187.7% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Andalusia, Catalonia and Valencia were the main destinations for domestic travellers in Spain in July, while international travellers chose the Balearics first, 35.9% of nights spent, followed by Catalonia and the Canary Islands.