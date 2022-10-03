Environmentalists GOB are insisting that Pollensa town hall takes the precautionary measure of halting construction of the new Hotel Formentor so that the legality of building licences can be reviewed. GOB are of the view that there are "clear breaches".

On Monday, GOB stated that "it can now be seen that an intention of total demolition and reconstruction has become a reality". "If the project had initially been considered as a total demolition of the hotel building for subsequent new construction, it could not have been authorised due to manifest breach of urban planning."

GOB add that they can't understand how the town hall has granted licences for the construction of a new hotel building where conditions "established by law" are not being complied with.