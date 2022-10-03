Environmentalists GOB are insisting that Pollensa town hall takes the precautionary measure of halting construction of the new Hotel Formentor so that the legality of building licences can be reviewed. GOB are of the view that there are "clear breaches".
Construction of new Hotel Formentor should be stopped, say environmentalists
There are "clear breaches"
