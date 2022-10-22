Some of the new places are destined for Playa de Palma (Image - Hipotels Playa de Palma Palace). | Hipotels
Palma22/10/2022 08:59
Under the future general urban plan for Palma, there is authorisation for 967 more hotel accommodation places in six specific parts of the city. However, the Balearic government's recent law for tourism sustainability and circularity confirmed a moratorium on the granting of new places for a period of four years. In the case of Mallorca, it will be up to the Council of Mallorca to determine what happens with new accommodation places that are currently 'frozen'. It may decide not to allow any of them.
Palma does not need any more hotels! The centre is already becoming a tourist theme park where all shops and restaurants are for tourists. Most local people avoid the centre now. And a hotel in Son Gotleu? Really? I'd like to see the guests faces when they take walk around that neighbourhood.