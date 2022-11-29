The Beyond Luxury Awards for 2022 have recognised a hotel in Mallorca as being among the very best in Spain.

This is the St. Regis Mardavall Mallorca Resort in Costa d'en Blanes. Described as the epitome of good taste, it combines sophistication and modern luxury to create "an exceptional haven". Just 20 minutes from the airport, its 125 rooms and suites arranged in four buildings in terracotta tones offer "eloquent sobriety and natural comfort".

This year's awards are the second, the very best hotel for the first awards having retained this accolade - the Hotel Finca Cortesin in Marbella.