The three opposition parties at Pollensa town hall - Junts Avançam, Alternativa per Pollença and Podemos - have expressed their criticism of the mayor, Andrés Nevado, for having requested "favourable treatment" for the Hotel Formentor.

This follows a recent meeting between the mayor and President Armengol. Various issues of importance to Pollensa were discussed. One of these was the redevelopment of the hotel. Nevado apparently asked the president for a speeding-up of environment ministry reports to give legal certainty to work at the hotel site.

The opposition parties say that it is "out of order" for the mayor to speak to the government about favourable treatment. They add that "both the mayor and the councillor for urban planning (former mayor Tomeu Cifre) have treated the hotel favourably from the outset". "There are many private works pending processing or reports, but it is not the function of any institution to act as an advocate for a specific work. Requesting or demanding measures regarding public works would be a totally different thing."

The parties continue to denounce that work at the site has not stopped.