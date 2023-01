At their assembly on Tuesday, Santa Ponsa's hoteliers were able to look forward to the coming season with a good deal of optimism. The president of the hoteliers association, Christian Roses, pointed out that bookings are currently up ten per cent compared with January 2019. This is despite the fact that there is a continuing trend for later bookings.

Roses presented results of the satisfaction survey of guests that was carried out last year by the resort's hotels. There was a 95% level of satisfaction, which is leading to repeat bookings and to making the hotels Santa Ponsa's "best ambassadors".

The meeting was attended by Calvia's mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez, who spoke about plans to revitalise Santa Ponsa that will start at the end of the 2023 season and gave details of the project to turn the Puig de sa Morisca archaeological park into an attraction for residents and for tourists who are looking for something more than sun and beach.