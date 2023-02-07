New luxury hotels that will open in Mallorca this year have been generating a good deal of attention both nationally and internationally. It's not that there aren't already luxury hotels, just that the arrival of these new ones all at once is confirming the trend towards the island becoming an increasingly upmarket destination.

On June 16, Richard Branson's Son Bunyola Hotel in Banyalbufar will open to guests who will be paying around 600 euros per room per night. Also in spring, the new Grand Hotel Son Net in Puigpunyent will open - a 17th century estate that is under the management of Finca Cortesin Hotels & Resorts. Prices will start at 792 euros per night. Then there is the Ikos Porto Petro, the first Mallorcan venture by the Greek Ikos group which specialises in luxury all-inclusive. On the site of what years ago was the only Club Med complex in Mallorca, starting prices are more modest - 338 euros - though three-bedroom bungalows will be available at close to 2,000 euros per night.

Other new developments include the Lodge Hotel Spa in Campanet, a "sustainable luxury haven" with prices from 465 euros per night; the Nobis Hotel on C. Caputxines in Palma; the Zel hotel in Palmanova (the Meliá and Rafa Nadal venture); and the Capuccino Hotel in Puerto Andratx, a 12-room boutique hotel.

With more and more luxury hotels opening, overall tourist spending is set to be pushed ever higher. In 2022, the Balearics registered the highest ever spending - 17,316 million euros. At the luxury end of the market, hotel prices rose by 10% in 2022, and this was on top of a 30% rise in 2021. The average daily rate per room in five-star hotels in the Balearics last year was 298 euros, 65 euros higher than the national average.

One indication of this trend in luxury establishments comes from the Balearic tourism ministry's figures for hotel classifications. In 2011, there were 38 five-star hotels; by 2021 the number had risen to 89.