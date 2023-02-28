The Mallorca Hoteliers Federation forecasts that 88% of hotels will be open in April. The federation's executive vice-president, María José Aguiló, says that opening dates will vary according to resort areas but that by the end of the month there will be 88% open across the island. In May, she adds, 99.7% will be open.

The hoteliers partly attribute the positive prospects to the increased number of flights and airline seats that have been programmed from the start of the airlines' 'summer' schedule (the last week of March). In addition, discounts for early bookings are said to be working better than in April 2019 and so before the pandemic.

Strong bookings in the two main foreign markets, Germany and the UK, are also contributing to what is being described as a "one-month advancement" of the summer season. This, in turn, is enabling earlier recruitment and calling-back of employees with 'fijo discontinuo' contracts and ensuring that the 2023 season will have more months of operation.

* While there are very positive signs for the early season (and indeed the whole season), an 88% opening of hotels in April isn't that much higher than it was in either 2019 or 2022 - the federation reported 84% for both years.

It might be noted that the federation represents 840 establishments in Mallorca, slightly under half of all types of establishment on the island.