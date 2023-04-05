On his Linkedin account, the CEO of Meliá Hotels International, Gabriel Escarrer, says that the company is very optimistic about Easter and anticipates sales data being 20% higher than they were in pre-pandemic 2019.

He explains that Mallorca-based Meliá are opening a greater number of hotels in the Balearics for Easter than in previous years and draws attention to the company's hotels in Magalluf, where Meliá are striving for "quality and attractive tourism" for both international and national tourists. The Spanish market is the second largest in the area after the British.

Escarrer talks about the importance of attracting and retaining talent. The pandemic led to employees seeking work in other sectors, while "an uncontrolled offer of holiday rentals" has created, in his view, a "residential inflation" in many cities and holiday resorts. This makes it impossible for many seasonal workers to find "decent housing", a problem that is aggravated in the Balearics.

"The shortage of qualified personnel is a reality and with increasing competition to attract talent, we are facing a great risk for our sector. For us, people are essential." For this reason, in addition to strengthening the relationship with schools and universities, Meliá have undertaken an "intense programme" to attract and retain talent. As well as improvements to conditions and the employee "experience", training and development plans are being offered as is, in certain cases, accommodation, especially in sensitive areas, such as Mallorca.

"We are an industry of people for people. So, reconnecting with the new generations of workers will be essential for us to continue advancing in the improvement of the quality and sustainability of our tourism."