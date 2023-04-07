The richest man in the world 2023 is Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of LVMH (Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton) is also the owner of the Belmond chain of luxury hotels which includes La Residencia in Deya, which was owned by Sir Richard Branson who is opening a new luxury hotel on the island in June.

According to Forbes, he has made it to the pinnacle on the back of a banner year at LVMH: revenue, profits and shares all climbed to record highs, helping to add $53 billion to Arnault’s fortune over the past 12 months, the biggest gain of any billionaire this year.

The 74-year-old trained engineer makes the 2023 list with a $211 billion fortune, outpacing last year’s No. 1 Elon Musk (now ranked second) by $31 billion, per Forbes’ calculations.