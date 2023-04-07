Bernard Arnault's empire includes La Residencia Hotel in Deya. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma07/04/2023 15:03
The richest man in the world 2023 is Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of LVMH (Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton) is also the owner of the Belmond chain of luxury hotels which includes La Residencia in Deya, which was owned by Sir Richard Branson who is opening a new luxury hotel on the island in June.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.