The redevelopment of the Hotel Formentor has attracted a great deal of attention and has been dogged by controversies. But the project doesn't only include the hotel. There is also the estate and the plan for improvements to some 1,250 hectares of land. Once the hotel does reopen - this is due to be in April 2024 - guided tours of the estate will be available. Visitors will be able to see the vineyards, the olive grove, the new orchards, and the forest around Ses Cases Velles (the old houses)* as well as the interior of these buildings.
Formentor - More than just the hotel; there's a 1,250-hectare estate
"A model finca" in the way in which tourism benefits conservation
