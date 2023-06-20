Leonardo Hotels, headquartered in Berlin, has made further moves into the Balearic market. Six hotels in Mallorca and Ibiza were acquired last year. Following renovation, they opened in May. The CEO of Leonardo Hotels in Spain, Shay Raz, says: "The repositioning of our new properties in Mallorca and Ibiza has involved a meticulous process of implanting the Leonardo Hotels brand family, choosing for each establishment the brand best aligned with its natural characteristics. The result is spectacular and we are very proud to be able to contribute to the generation of so many jobs."
