Leonardo Hotels, headquartered in Berlin, has made further moves into the Balearic market. Six hotels in Mallorca and Ibiza were acquired last year. Following renovation, they opened in May. The CEO of Leonardo Hotels in Spain, Shay Raz, says: "The repositioning of our new properties in Mallorca and Ibiza has involved a meticulous process of implanting the Leonardo Hotels brand family, choosing for each establishment the brand best aligned with its natural characteristics. The result is spectacular and we are very proud to be able to contribute to the generation of so many jobs."

In April last year, Leonardo Boutique Mallorca Hotel Port Portals opened. This was the company's first venture into the Mallorcan market. With its 77 rooms, this boutique hotel is one of the best-known adults only hotels on the island.

Of the six new hotels, three are in Ibiza. The three in Mallorca are all in Palmanova - the Leonardo Royal Hotel Mallorca, Leonardo Royal Hotel Mallorca Suites, and the Leonardo Royal Hotel Mallorca Palmanova Bay.

Leonardo Hotels was founded in 2006. It is part of the Israeli Fattal Group, which itself was founded in 1998. Leonardo has 255 hotels in 117 destinations.